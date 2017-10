Sept 21 (Reuters) - JACQUES BOGART SA

* H1 NET GROUP RESULT EUR 3.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS ANTICIPATING A FURTHER YEAR OF GROWTH OF ACTIVITY FOR 2017‍​

* H1 REVENUE EUR 61.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO