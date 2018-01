Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jagatjit Industries Ltd:

* JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES - APPROVED PROPOSAL TO AVAIL LOANS FROM INDIABULLS COMMERCIAL CREDIT, INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE AGGREGATING TO 2.66 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS AMOUNTS BEING RAISED ARE TO RETIRE HIGH COST DEBTS Source text - bit.ly/2FGOeVd Further company coverage: