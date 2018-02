Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc:

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO JOSEPH JAGGERS TO RETIRE IN LATE MARCH

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC - CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR CHARLES D. DAVIDSON, FORMER CEO OF NOBLE ENERGY INC., WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC - FOLLOWING AN ORDERLY TRANSITION, CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR JAMES J. KLECKNER WILL BECOME COMPANY'S PRESIDENT AND CEO