BRIEF-Jagged Peak reports Q3 loss per share of $0.07

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - production volumes were 19,180 boe/d for quarter, an increase of 201%
* Jagged peak energy inc - now expect to complete 15 to 17 operated wells this quarter
* Jagged Peak Energy - expect that production will range from 26,000 to 27,000 boe/d during q4
* Jagged Peak Energy - some delays have increased completed well costs and will reduce total number of well completions in q3, q4
* Jagged Peak sees 2017 capital expenditures for development of oil and gas properties and infrastructure of about $550 to $575 million
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc sees 2017 production of 17,500 to 17,800 boe/d