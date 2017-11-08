FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jagged Peak reports Q3 loss per share of $0.07
November 8, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Jagged Peak reports Q3 loss per share of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - ‍production volumes were 19,180 boe/d for quarter, an increase of 201%​

* Jagged peak energy inc - ‍now expect to complete 15 to 17 operated wells this quarter​

* Jagged Peak Energy - ‍expect that production will range from 26,000 to 27,000 boe/d during q4

* Jagged Peak Energy - some ‍delays have increased completed well costs and will reduce total number of well completions in q3, q4

* Jagged Peak sees ‍2017 capital expenditures for development of oil and gas properties and infrastructure of about $550 to $575 million​

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc sees ‍2017 production of 17,500 to 17,800 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

