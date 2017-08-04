FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd:

* Co to move supreme court challenging Allahabad high court division bench order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

* Scheme of arrangement involving co was approved on Sept 22, 2016 by single bench of Allahabad high court

* Scheme of arrangement involves merger of Crystal Sound & Music Pvt Ltd and Spectrum Broadcast Holdings with co

* Scheme of arrangement also involves demerger of operations of radio business undertakings of Shri Puran Multimedia to Music Broadcast Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2v3msPL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.