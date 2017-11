Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR HEALTH ENTERS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR 2 MILLION SHARES AND COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO A 10 MILLION SHARE EQUITY LINE OFFERING WITH L2 CAPITAL, LLC

* JAGUAR HEALTH-ON NOV 24,CO ENTERED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH L2 CAPITAL AFTER WHICH CO SOLD 2 MILLION SHARES OF VOTING COMMON STOCK AT $0.25 PER SHARE