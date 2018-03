BRIEF-Jaguar Health Says Entered Securities Purchase Agreement With Chicago Venture Partners - SEC Filing​

March 2 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR HEALTH - ‍ON FEB 26, CO ENTERED SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHICAGO VENTURE PARTNERS - SEC FILING​

* JAGUAR HEALTH - ‍ PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO ISSUED TO CVP PROMISSORY NOTE IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.2 MILLION FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.6 MILLION

* JAGUAR HEALTH - ‍ALSO ENTERED SECURITY AGREEMENT, PURSUANT TO WHICH CVP WILL RECEIVE SECURITY INTEREST IN SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF CO'S ASSETS​