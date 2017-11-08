FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Health ‍signs non-binding term sheet to issue note to Iliad Research
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Health ‍signs non-binding term sheet to issue note to Iliad Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc

* Jaguar health enters non-binding agreement of terms to issue a secured convertible note to iliad research and trading, l.p. (an affiliate of chicago venture partners, l.p.), as jaguar expands commercial efforts for mytesi

* Jaguar health inc - ‍signed a non-binding term sheet to issue to iliad research and trading, l.p. Note of $1,375,000 for purchase price of $1,100,000​

* Jaguar health inc - ‍note will bear interest at rate of 8.0% per annum, with a fixed conversion price of $0.52/share​

* Jaguar health inc - ‍note will be due nine months after its issue date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
