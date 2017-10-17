BRIEF-Jaguar Mining preliminary Q3 gold production of 20,781 oz

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar Mining reports third quarter 2017 operating results, reviews 2017 outlook

* Preliminary Q3 consolidated gold production of 20,781 ounces​

* 2017 production is now expected to be between 87,000-92,000 ounces of gold, compared with about 95,000 ounces previously announced​

* A re-forecast for 2017 has been completed resulting in lower estimated gold production for full year​

* Says ‍“further improvement in operating cash flow and net positive free cash flow is expected to be generated in Q4 of 2017”​

* Further improvement in operating cash flow and net positive free cash flow is expected to be generated in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: