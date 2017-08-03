FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 million of company's convertible senior notes

* Jakks Pacific Inc - ‍ Agreed to extend maturity date of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due in 2018 to Nov 2020 and reduce interest rate to 3.25%​

* Jakks Pacific Inc - After modification balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $21.15 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

