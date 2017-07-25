FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms increases in full year net income, eps and adjusted ebitda despite lower sales

* Jakks Pacific Inc - expects improved profitability in 2017 principally in second half

* For 2017, co continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.