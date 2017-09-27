FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jalco Holdings says business and capital alliance with real estate firm
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 27, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Jalco Holdings says business and capital alliance with real estate firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jalco Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to form business and capital alliance with a Tokyo-based real estate firm

* Through business alliance, two entities will cooperate on real estate and loans business

* Through capital alliance, the Tokyo-based firm will acquire 5 million shares (9.8 percent stake) of the co, at the price of 105 yen per share (525 million yen in total)

* Through capital alliance, co’s unit JALCO Co.,Ltd will take out loan of up to 3.5 billion yen from the Tokyo-based firm to fund real estate related investment, with interest rate of 3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gnFm9c

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

