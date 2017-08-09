FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Jamba Inc says Q2 ‍system-wide comparable store sales 0.0 pct
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Jamba Inc says Q2 ‍system-wide comparable store sales 0.0 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc

* Jamba, inc. Provides update for fiscal year 2017 first and second quarter, select business initiatives and form 10-k filing for fiscal year 2016

* Q2 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Jamba inc - ‍system-wide comparable store sales were 0.0% in q2

* jamba-‍delay in completion of financial statements primarily caused by transition issues stemming from co relocation of its headquarters from emeryville​

* Jamba inc - ‍company expects to file its fiscal year 2016 form 10-k and form 10-q for q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Jamba inc - ‍company expects to record additional expenses in fiscal 2017 resulting from efforts to complete 2016 financial statements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.