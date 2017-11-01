FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 11:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-James River Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd

* James river announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍company’s results this quarter include $10 million of pre-tax net losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria​

* For full year 2017, company expects to pay $50.4 million in dividends, as compared to $66.3 million in 2016​

* Says Robert P. Myron to transition to CEO on January 1, 2018; J. Adam Abram to remain as Chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

