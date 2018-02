BRIEF-James River Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.01

Feb 22 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd:

* JAMES RIVER ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES ABOUT $218 MILLION VERSUS $169.0 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS $237.9 MILLION VERSUS $173.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $144.1 MILLION VERSUS $112.6 MILLION

* JAMES RIVER GROUP - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 12.0% OR BETTER OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY AND A COMBINED RATIO OF BETWEEN 94% AND 97% FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: