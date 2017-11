Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* JAMES F. WOODWARD JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - ‍WOODWARD MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF MEDIA GENERAL, INC​