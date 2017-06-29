FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness announces pricing of initial public offering
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 29, 2017 / 8:41 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness announces pricing of initial public offering

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc:

* Jamieson Wellness Inc files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- prices initial public offering of an aggregate of 19.05 million common shares at a price of $15.75 per share

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - offering for total gross proceeds of $300 million

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - Jamieson Wellness and selling shareholders will be receiving gross proceeds of $244.99 million and $55.05 million respectively

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- pursuant to offering, 15.55 million common shares will be issued by Jamieson Wellness from treasury

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - pursuant to offering 3,495,245 common shares will be sold by selling shareholders pursuant to a secondary offering Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.