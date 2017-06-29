BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness announces pricing of initial public offering

June 29 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc:

* Jamieson Wellness Inc files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- prices initial public offering of an aggregate of 19.05 million common shares at a price of $15.75 per share

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - offering for total gross proceeds of $300 million

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - Jamieson Wellness and selling shareholders will be receiving gross proceeds of $244.99 million and $55.05 million respectively

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- pursuant to offering, 15.55 million common shares will be issued by Jamieson Wellness from treasury

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - pursuant to offering 3,495,245 common shares will be sold by selling shareholders pursuant to a secondary offering Source text for Eikon: