BRIEF-Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc, Shire Plc

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners Llc:

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc

* Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to 10.2 million shares from 4.4 million shares

* Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 600,000 Class A shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - SEC Filing

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Shire Plc

* Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 767,120 shares in Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc by 40.6 percent to 1.7 million shares

* Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Salesforce.com Inc by 41.9 percent to 1 million shares

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Universal Health Services Inc by 44.4 percent to 1.4 million Class B shares

* Jana Partners Llc: change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vBNz32) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQgxrb)