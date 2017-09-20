FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 7:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Jana Partners LLC - on september 20, 2017, sent a letter to ‍​EQT Corp - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC - in the letter, continues to believe that EQT should commit immediately to separation, to occur promptly after rice acquisition

* Jana Partners says also continues to believe that it may be “necessary” to bring in new directors who have made substantial investments in EQT stock‍​

* Jana Partners LLC says it owns 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as of September 20 Source text : bit.ly/2hieOfH Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.