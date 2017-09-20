BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Jana Partners LLC - on september 20, 2017, sent a letter to ‍​EQT Corp - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC - in the letter, continues to believe that EQT should commit immediately to separation, to occur promptly after rice acquisition

* Jana Partners says also continues to believe that it may be “necessary” to bring in new directors who have made substantial investments in EQT stock‍​

* Jana Partners LLC says it owns 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as of September 20