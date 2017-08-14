FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Altaba, Pandora, Zimmer Biomet
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war
WORLD
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Altaba, Pandora, Zimmer Biomet

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Takes sole share stake of 3.3 million shares in Altaba Inc ‍​- SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 20.2 million shares in Pandora Media Inc - SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 200,000 class a shares in Altice USA Inc - SEC filing

* Cuts sole share stake in Sherwin-Williams Co by 43.3 percent to 371,383 shares - SEC filing

* Cuts sole share stake in Conagra Brands Inc by 19.0 percent to 5.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves sole share stake in Aetna Inc - SEC filing

* Ups sole share stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc by 64.1 percent to 9.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 3.2 million shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vBNz32)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgxrb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.