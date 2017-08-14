BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Altaba, Pandora, Zimmer Biomet

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Takes sole share stake of 3.3 million shares in Altaba Inc ‍​- SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 20.2 million shares in Pandora Media Inc - SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 200,000 class a shares in Altice USA Inc - SEC filing

* Cuts sole share stake in Sherwin-Williams Co by 43.3 percent to 371,383 shares - SEC filing

* Cuts sole share stake in Conagra Brands Inc by 19.0 percent to 5.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves sole share stake in Aetna Inc - SEC filing

* Ups sole share stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc by 64.1 percent to 9.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Takes sole share stake of 3.2 million shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vBNz32)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgxrb)