Dec 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NDA TO FDA SEEKING NEW INDICATIONS FOR XARELTO FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC CORONARY AND/OR PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE