BRIEF-Japan Animal Referral Medical Center to sign syndicated loan contract for 4.33 bln yen

June 20(Reuters) - Japan Animal Referral Medical Center Co Ltd

* Says it plans to signs a syndicated loan contract to take out loans of 4.33 billion yen in total, on June 28

* Says interest rate of three-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent

* Says final maturity date is March 31, 2034

* Says The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. will serve as arrangers and The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. will also serve as agent

* Says loans will be used for repayment of loans and equipment investment

