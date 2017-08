July 25 (Reuters) - Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc

* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sign exclusive distribution agreement with France-based firm CABOSSE & ASSOCIES and DE GUSTIBUS SAS on Aug. 1

* Says co may expand sales of Alain DUCASSE brand's chocolate in Japan

* Says business will start from middle December

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KH4yej

