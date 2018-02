Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan Foods Holding Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE S$18.7 MILLION VERSUS S$16.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$‍2.5 MILLION VERSUS S$1.4​ MLN‍​‍​

* GROUP IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED DISCUSSION WITH POTENTIAL JOINT VENTURE PARTNER IN INDONESIA