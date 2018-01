Jan 17(Reuters) - Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp

* Says it plans to issue 10th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 10 billion yen

* Says interest rate undetermined

* Subscription period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 and payment date on Feb. 21, and maturity date Feb. 21, 2028

