FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue 9th series unsecured bonds worth 1 bln yen
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue 9th series unsecured bonds worth 1 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.53 percent per annum

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on Nov. 22, 2024

* Subscription date on Nov. 2 and payment date on Nov. 24

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dmZxw5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.