BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue 9th series unsecured bonds worth 1 bln yen

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.53 percent per annum

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on Nov. 22, 2024

* Subscription date on Nov. 2 and payment date on Nov. 24

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:

