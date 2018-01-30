BRIEF-Japan Post Insurance to set up JV, Japan Post Investment with JAPAN POST BANK

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd

* Says JAPAN POST BANK Co Ltd and JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co Ltd announce that the two companies decided to establish a JV, Japan Post Investment Corporation, on Feb. 9, to carry out private equity fund management

* Stated capital and capital reserves will be 1.5 billion yen

* JAPAN POST BANK and JAPAN POST INSURANCE will hold 50 percent and 25 percent voting rights in the JV respectively

