BRIEF- Japan Retail Fund Investment to take out loans of 7 bln yen

Nov 27(Reuters) - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 5 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on Jan. 12, 2018, with a term of 0.6 years and interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.12 percent and maturity on Aug. 31, 2018

* Says it will take out a loan of 2 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on Jan. 12, 2018, with a term of 10 years and maturity on Jan. 12, 2028

* Proceed to be used to acquire trust beneficial rights of property, which was announced on Nov. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7YoSUX

