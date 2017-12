Dec 21 (Reuters) - JAPAN TOBACCO INC :

* Says it is in deal to acquire 30.95 percent stake in an Ethiopia-based tobacco firm National Tobacco Enterprise Share Company (NET), for $434.1 million, on Dec. 21

* Co will raise stake in NET to 70.95 percent up from 40 percent currently

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gvLrYJ

