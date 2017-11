Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc

* Says concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of up to 148 million pounds(about 22.1 billion yen) from the United Kingdom-based Palmer & Harvey(Holdings)Plc, which is engaged in wholesale business

* This is due to bankruptcy of Palmer & Harvey(Holdings)Plc

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/semgLK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)