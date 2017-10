Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd

* Says its second biggest shareholder Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company

* Says Asahi Group currently holds 270.1 million H-shares in the company, representing 19.99 percent of total issued share capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yfGqGW

