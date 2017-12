Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* JAPAN‘S GOVERNMENT PENSION INVESTMENT FUND (GPIF) IS STARTING TO ACTIVELY INVEST IN DOMESTIC REAL ESTATE FUNDS

* GPIF CHOSE MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST AND BANKING TO MANAGE ITS HOLDINGS IN DOMESTIC REAL ESTATE FUNDS

* GPIF WILL INVEST UP TO 5% OF ITS 156 TRLN YEN HOLDINGS IN ALTERNATIVE ASSETS SUCH AS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS, PRIVATE EQUITY AND REAL ESTATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: