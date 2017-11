BRIEF-Japan's Toray: unit Toray Hybrid Cord falsified data

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc:

* UNIT TORAY HYBRID CORD FOUND TO HAVE FALSIFIED QUALITY-RELATED DATA

* FALSIFIED DATA INVOLVED PRODUCTS SOLD TO TYRE MAKERS, AUTOMOTIVE PARTS MAKERS AND OTHERS

* IN PROCESS OF NOTIFYING CUSTOMERS ABOUT DATA FALSIFICATION, HAVE NOT BEEN TOLD OF ANY SAFETY OR PERFORMANCE ISSUES FROM THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED

* FALSIFICATION INVOLVED 2 FORMER QUALITY CONTROL MANAGERS IN CHARGE BETWEEN 2008-2016

* DATA FALSIFICATION CAME TO LIGHT IN JULY 2016

* TOOK COUNTERMEASURES AFTER REVELATION OF FALSIFICATION, NO FURTHER INCIDENTS FROM AUGUST 2016 Japanese-only source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: