Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japara Healthcare Ltd:

* EBITDA FROM OPERATIONS FOR H1 OF FY18 NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 15 PERCENT TO 17 PERCENT BELOW PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* ‍FULL YEAR FY18 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE 5 PERCENT -10 PERCENT BELOW FY17​

* ‍EXPECTS FY19 EARNINGS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN FY18​