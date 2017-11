Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

* 9-Mnth revenue US$‍12,964​ million versus US$11,632 million

* 9-month profit attributable to shareholders $ ‍610​ million versus $514 million

* ‍board has not declared a dividend for Q3 ended 30th september 2017​

* ‍Outlook for rest of year is expected to remain positive as Astra's results will continue to benefit from increased commodity prices​