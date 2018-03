March 1 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $‍811​ MILLION VERSUS $702 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $17,701 MILLION VERSUS $15,764 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDING A FINAL ONE-TIER TAX DIVIDEND OF US¢68 PER SHARE​

* ASTRA SHOULD CONTINUE TO BENEFIT IN 2018 FROM IMPROVING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND STABLE COMMODITY PRICES