BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share

* HY ‍revenue $8.52 billion versus $7.70 billion

* HY profit attributable to shareholders was US$399 million, an increase of 22 percent

* “Group’s direct motor interests and other interests will continue to face challenges”

* "Outlook for rest of year is positive for Astra, but results may be tempered by increasing competition soft demand in motorcycle market"