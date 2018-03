BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Says FY Revenue Rose 10 Pct To 1.39 Bln Stg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 21.8 PENCE PER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 5.6 PERCENT TO 34 PENCE PER SHARE

* FY REVENUES OF £1,386M, UP 10 PCT

* ALL BUSINESSES IN GROUP ACHIEVED HEADLINE REVENUE GROWTH YEAR ON YEAR IN FY

* FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5%

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £191.5 MILLION, UP 11%

* RECOVERY IN UK EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DROVE ITS PROFIT UP 40% YEAR ON YEAR, WITH HIGHER MARGINS IN FY

* EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018, GROUP WILL BE ALIGNED INTO THREE DIVISIONS TO FACILITATE CLOSER GLOBAL COORDINATION

* ANNUALISED SAVINGS OF £40M ARE PROJECTED BY 2020 FOR A ONE-OFF COST OF £45M SPREAD ACROSS 2018 AND 2019

* FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE INCREASED TO 21.8P PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 (2016: 20.6P)

* A CONSISTENT PATTERN IS NOT EVIDENT AND IT WOULD BE PREMATURE TO REFER TO A HARDENING MARKET

* JLT HAS ENTERED 2018 WITH REAL MOMENTUM BUT WE DO NOT EXPECT A CONSISTENTLY HARD INSURANCE MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: