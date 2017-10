Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jasmine International Pcl

* Quarterly total revenue was 4,460 million baht versus 3,966 million baht

* Board has approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 0.20 baht per share

* Net profit for second quarter of 2017 of 552 million baht, compared to that of 1,023 million baht in 2016