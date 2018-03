March 1 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc:

* JASON INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $600 MILLION TO $615 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $66 TO $70 MILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW OF $13 TO $17 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: