Dec 11 (Reuters) - Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO LENDERS UNDER DEBT RESTRUCTURING SCHEME

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* SAYS APPROVED FURTHER ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES TO PROMOTERS UNDER DEBT RESTRUCTURING SCHEME