June 9 (Reuters) - Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd:

* Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Clarifies on news item "ED attaches Dagori steel plant assets at Bilaspur worth Rs 206 cr of Jayaswal Neco Industries"

* Jayaswal Neco Industries says has not received official communication from enforcement directorate related to attachment of assets at Dagori steel plant, Bilaspur

