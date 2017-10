Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jays AB

* LAUNCHES U-JAYS WIRELESS IN RUSSIA WITH M.VIDEO

* ‍JAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT OF DISTRIBUTION WITH RUSSIAN DISTRIBUTOR AD & D​

* ‍AGREEMENT INVOLVES AN INITIAL ORDER OF U-JAYS WIRELESS WITH A CORRESPONDING VALUE OF 3,5 MSEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)