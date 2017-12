Dec 21 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SOLRIAMFETOL (JZP-110) FOR EXCESSIVE SLEEPINESS ASSOCIATED WITH NARCOLEPSY AND OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL FOR SOLRIAMFETOL