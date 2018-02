BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $3.79

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.95

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.79

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES $1,860 MILLION -$1,930 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,845 MILLION -$1,910 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $7.15-$8.45​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.65-$13.25​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $436.4 MILLION VERSUS $ 396.6 MILLION ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.98, REVENUE VIEW $441.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.98, REVENUE VIEW $441.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.07, REVENUE VIEW $1.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S