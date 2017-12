BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Q4 Revenue $1.9 Bln To $2.0 Bln

Dec 28 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc:

* J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $1.9 BILLION TO $2.0 BILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 TO $0.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT INCLUDES NUMEROUS PROVISIONS THAT MAY AFFECT BUSINESS​

* J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES - BELIEVE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL PRIMARILY AFFECT BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNTS CREATING ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME BENEFIT FOR 2017

* J B HUNT - ‍NET EARNINGS, PER DILUTED SHARE ESTIMATES COMPUTED USING EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 37.6% FOR Q4​

* ‍IMPACTS OF TAX LEGISLATION WILL LIKELY HAVE A MINIMAL EFFECT ON OPERATING INCOME FOR Q4