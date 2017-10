Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jbm Auto Ltd:

* Says income tax authorities carrying out search/survey proceedings at some facilities of JBM group, certain officials‍​

* Says matter is still under investigation; co is collating and responding to queries raised by income tax authorities

* Says search/survey proceedings have not impacted any routine operations, working of co