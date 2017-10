Oct 16 (Reuters) -

* JBS Foods International B.V.​​ files for withdrawal of IPO plans - SEC filing

* JBS Foods International B.V.​​ says it has decided not to pursue the sale of securities at this time

* ‍JBS Foods International B.V.​ had filed for U.S. IPO of $500 million of its Common A share in december 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2zcFPVD)