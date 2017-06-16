BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment

June 16 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* Says purchase price will be £10 million before customary post-closing adjustments
* Says amss is expected to add annual revenue of approximately $20 million
* Says anticipates earnings dilution of approximately $0.03 per share in 2017
* Says anticipates accretion of approximately $0.04 per share in 2018
* John Bean Technologies says signed an agreement to acquire aircraft maintenance support services ltd